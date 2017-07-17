ADVERTISEMENT

A Toronto-bound flight was forced to return to London's Gatwick Airport Monday after a tire blew during takeoff.

A tail of an Airbus A320.

The Air Canada Rouge incident happened around lunchtime and prompted an immediate inspection of the main runway for about half an hour.

Shortly after, officials decided to close the airport's main runway for the rest of the day.

Gatwick Airport officials called the shutdown "standard procedure in these circumstances."

Gatwick Airport officials called the shutdown "standard procedure in these circumstances."

All flights have been re-routed to the airport's backup runway, setting of delays and cancellations for some travellers.

Gatwick Airport authorities urged all passengers to check with their airlines for more flight information.

Wheel issues in the past

This is not the first time an Air Canada flight has been hit with wheel woes.

In April, a London Heathrow-bound flight lost one of its wheels during takeoff from Montreal's Trudeau airport, but luckily still managed to land safely.

And in February, an Air Canada flight made a hard landing at Toronto's Pearson airport. The impact blew a tire before the plane came to a sudden stop.

