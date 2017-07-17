All Sections
    STYLE

    Brides Across The Continent Are Lending Their Dresses To Alfred Angelo Customers

    It's something borrowed!

    07/17/2017 10:55 EDT | Updated 33 minutes ago

    There's never a good time for a company to go bankrupt, but for a bridal dress designer, wedding season is really not a good time to go bankrupt. And plenty of brides in North America could be left stranded after Florida-based bridal manufacturer and retailer Alfred Angelo shut down this weekend, closing its retail locations in the U.S. and halting shipment of its dresses.

    Getty Images for Alfred Angelo

    In a statement on its website, the company is directing brides to email the bankruptcy trustee, who we're guessing isn't prioritizing actually getting the gowns to these women in time for their wedding days.

    Companies like David's Bridal, as well as tons of independent retailers, have stepped in with offers of discounts for brides in need of a last-minute dress, but in a gorgeous show of sorority, other women have also taken to social media using the hashtag #alfredangelo to lend out their own wedding dresses to those affected.

    "Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine!" wrote one woman.

    And others were quick to join in, specifying sizes, styles and embellishments — as well as their gorgeous photos.

    Meanwhile, stores like Taylor's Bridal Boutique in Elmira, Ont., are doing their best to get dresses that might be at the company's warehouse to their rightful owners.

    It's pretty amazing to see these glimpses of silver linings during a terrible time. So if you're affected by the bankruptcy, get out there and get looking!

