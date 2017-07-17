Brides Across The Continent Are Lending Their Dresses To Alfred Angelo Customers

ADVERTISEMENT

There's never a good time for a company to go bankrupt, but for a bridal dress designer, wedding season is really not a good time to go bankrupt. And plenty of brides in North America could be left stranded after Florida-based bridal manufacturer and retailer Alfred Angelo shut down this weekend, closing its retail locations in the U.S. and halting shipment of its dresses.

In a statement on its website, the company is directing brides to email the bankruptcy trustee, who we're guessing isn't prioritizing actually getting the gowns to these women in time for their wedding days.

Companies like David's Bridal, as well as tons of independent retailers, have stepped in with offers of discounts for brides in need of a last-minute dress, but in a gorgeous show of sorority, other women have also taken to social media using the hashtag #alfredangelo to lend out their own wedding dresses to those affected.

"Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine!" wrote one woman.

Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine! pic.twitter.com/LyCwfMD3Jn — Macie Hanrahan (@maciecakes13) July 14, 2017

And others were quick to join in, specifying sizes, styles and embellishments — as well as their gorgeous photos.

Any DFW bride affected by #AlfredAngelo that needs a dress ASAP I have an unaltered ivory Watters size 10 with belt! pic.twitter.com/BAePMyicsJ — Lauren Evans (@LaurenMarie463) July 15, 2017

wanting offer someone affected by the #alfredangelo #alfredangelobridal scandal my wonderful dress. size 16 slightly altered disney dress. pic.twitter.com/GAIKHQb7mm — Marsha A Clark (@marshaclark80) July 17, 2017

Any brides in the Houston area that have been affected by the #alfredangelo closing I will lend out my wedding dress! pic.twitter.com/hiMXyvfcuK — Corrina (@corrinalynnrr) July 16, 2017

If you are a bride that was affected by the Alfred Angelo closings, I would love to give you my @maggiesotterodesigns dress! PM me and we can discuss sizing and shipping 💗💗 My heart goes out to all of the stressed brides #alfredangelo #alfredangelobride #alfredangeloclosing #brides A post shared by Ashley Bolling - Blogger 💁🏼 (@thenewlymrsb) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, stores like Taylor's Bridal Boutique in Elmira, Ont., are doing their best to get dresses that might be at the company's warehouse to their rightful owners.

It's pretty amazing to see these glimpses of silver linings during a terrible time. So if you're affected by the bankruptcy, get out there and get looking!