Ohio police say a woman who was shot in the leg at her own gender reveal party wasn't actually pregnant.

Cheyanne Willis, was among nine people shot at a home in Colerain Township earlier this month. Police say two gunmen stormed in and fired several rounds, according to WCPO. Autum Garrett, 22, was killed.

Willis told the broadcaster the next morning while on crutches that she had lost her unborn baby.

A family member who was also shot said Willis had lost her pregnancy, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

But Colerain Police Department spokesman Jim Love told WCPO Monday the claim wasn't true, adding it's now up to a prosecutor to decide if Willis should be charged.

"We were led to believe an unborn child was murdered in this incident only to find out that was not the case," police said in a statement released Monday.

Unclear why woman would have party: police

The department said it was an example of "false" information it, the media and the public had been given.

"Hours and days have been wasted following leads known to be lies when they were provided to our officers," it read.

"From the very beginning of this investigation, we have met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution."

Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney told the Enquirer police don't know why Willis would have a gender reveal party if she wasn't expecting.

"All we have at this point is speculation," he said.

Willis was also beaten and robbed a few years ago, according to the newspaper, but no one was ever prosecuted.

Photos and a video of the December 2014 incident, in which Willis says a group of people kicked her, tied her hands together and cut her hair, ended up on social media, according to WLWT News 5.

