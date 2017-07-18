ADVERTISEMENT

Don't bother reading this story, because Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant is here to tell you "the truth about what's going on."

The Ontario MP used a Facebook Live video to criticize Canada's media for its coverage of the federal government's $10.5-million settlement with Omar Khadr.

Though the video is no longer available on Facebook, Press Progress, which first reported on it, uploaded the "broadcast" to their YouTube channel.

Gallant has been broadcasting newscast-style videos from her page for several months, and appears to have started branding them as "Gallant Night News" in May.

Cheryl Gallant slammed Canadian media during a "Gallant Night News" broadcast.

In her latest video, called "My So-Called Mainstream Media," Gallant claims that outlets like The Globe and Mail, National Post, Toronto Star, CBC, and CTV are "tripping over themselves in the rush to justify Justin's payout to Khadr."

"They've been working over time trying to media-splain why you should zip it and just accept the payout," she said.

Gallant, who represents Renfrew-Nippising-Pembroke, accused media of publishing "fake news story after fake news story" blaming former prime minister Stephen Harper for the settlement.

This collusion between the elite-stream media and the Liberals will only increase over the next two years. MP Cheryl Gallant

She also accused Canadian mainstream media of being not mainstream at all.

"They have so thoroughly cocooned themselves into their tiny media bubble that no amount of basic common sense can be penetrating," she said.

Gallant praised new media companies that (*ahem*) "rebel" against the "elite-stream consensus."

"They're thriving and growing while old media continues (sic) to shed jobs. This collusion between the elite-stream media and the Liberals will only increase over the next two years."

