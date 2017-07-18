All Sections
    LIVING

    Merriam-Webster Shuts Down 'Doctor Who' Trolls Who Can't Handle A Female Doctor

    Dictionaries for the win!

    07/18/2017 11:10 EDT | Updated 45 minutes ago

    On Sunday, it was announced that British actress Jodie Whittaker would be the new face of the popular sci-fi series "Doctor Who," making her the first woman to play the Time Lord.

    And wow, people had a lot of feelings about it.

    Some of it was good:

    Some of it was sexist:

    And some of it was hilarious:

    But the ultimate smackdown came courtesy of dictionary Merriam-Webster, which tweeted. "'Doctor' has no gender in English."

    via GIPHY

    For her part, Whittaker said she's "beyond excited" to play the Doctor.

    Asked by the BBC how she feels about being the first woman Time Lord, the "Broadchurch" star said, "It feels completely overwhelming — as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be. It feels incredible."

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Jodie Whittaker attends the UK Premiere of 'The Two Faces Of January' at The Curzon Mayfair on May 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

    "I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and 'Doctor Who' represents everything that's exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one."

