Cara Delevingne: You Don't Need Hair To 'Be Beautiful'

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes all it takes is a simple haircut to have a major revelation.

Back in April, Cara Delevingne shook the fashion world when she shaved off her long locks to go completely bald. (No, it wasn't for a high-fashion shoot; rather, she did it for her role as a woman with cancer in the upcoming movie "Life in a Year.")

Cara Delevingne attends the premiere of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

Since then, she's been living her best life with her barely-there 'do by spraying it silver, dyeing it platinum, and sporting a Gatsby-esque toupee.

It's obvious the 24-year-old "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" star doesn't miss her long tresses at all, and in a new interview with WWD, she explains why she loves living la vida buzzcut.

"There's a lot [of] different things I get to wear," Delevingne says, referring to her short locks. "I'm preferring more to wear dresses and such, because I get to look at my femininity in a different way. The fact that there's no upkeep, that's my favourite part about it."

Cara Delevingne poses during the photocall before Chanel 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection show in Paris on July 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Patrick KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)

Her new cut also made her realize that beauty comes in all shapes, sizes, and hair lengths.

"In the morning, it's still a weird feeling to kind of brush my hand past my hair. But just doing it really was liberating. The kind of power and not needing hair to be beautiful, and that was the message I really thought I needed to spread," she said.

Cara Delevingne poses in the press room at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

It's an important message for young girls who look up to celebrities and supermodels as their beauty role models, especially since our society dictates that only women with long, straight hair are beautiful.

As we know, that is definitely not true, but it's wonderful when a model as high-profile as Delevingne lets women know that short hair is beautiful, too.