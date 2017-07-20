ADVERTISEMENT

Talk about awkward.

U.S. President Donald Trump spent almost two hours at dinner next to Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe — and neither said a word to each other because she "doesn't speak English."

"Like, not 'hello,'" Trump told The New York Times.

Except Abe does speak English. In a YouTube video posted in 2014, Abe delivered a keynote speech at the Ford Foundation in New York City. In English.

Naturally, Twitter is having a field day with speculation that Abe pretended she couldn't speak English so she wouldn't have to communicate with Trump.

Akie Abe is my new hero. pic.twitter.com/WEnjBsrRQ3 — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) July 20, 2017

Awesome! Akie Abe hates Trump so much she pretended she couldn't speak English. For hours. https://t.co/A2LH0YiiJq — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) July 20, 2017

Abe speaks fluent English. Has addressed Congress in English. His wife totally knows "hello." — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) July 20, 2017

Given her husband's 19-second long handshake with Trump back in February, Abe's reluctance may not be all that surprising.