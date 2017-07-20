All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Akie Abe Apparently Snubbed Donald Trump At G-20 Dinner

    She didn't even say "hello."

    07/20/2017 15:34 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Talk about awkward.

    U.S. President Donald Trump spent almost two hours at dinner next to Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe — and neither said a word to each other because she "doesn't speak English."

    "Like, not 'hello,'" Trump told The New York Times.

    Except Abe does speak English. In a YouTube video posted in 2014, Abe delivered a keynote speech at the Ford Foundation in New York City. In English.

    Naturally, Twitter is having a field day with speculation that Abe pretended she couldn't speak English so she wouldn't have to communicate with Trump.

    Given her husband's 19-second long handshake with Trump back in February, Abe's reluctance may not be all that surprising.

    Donald Trump's Terrifying Looks

