Calgary Police Search For Person Of Interest In Quadruple Homicide

Calgary police released photos of person of interest Yu Chieh Liao, and an unidentified man she may be travelling with.

Calgary police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person of interest in the slayings of four people.

Police want to question Yu Chieh Liao, 24, who is also known as Diana. She may have been involved in the deaths earlier this month, investigators said in a press release.

Glynnis Fox, Cody Pfeiffer, and Tiffany Ear were found dead in a burnt car on July 10 in the northwest community of Sage Hill. Hanock Afowerk's body was later found near Highway 22 and Highway 8 two days later.

Update: Three bodies located following #calgary vehicle fire. Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area? #yyc pic.twitter.com/mr3vtjMY68 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 10, 2017

Police believe the deaths are related.

Fox and Ear, who were sisters, were buried on Monday.

"My cousins were beautiful people inside and out. They were taken too early and whoever is responsible for their deaths needs to come forward. The family needs answers and so do their children," their cousin, Carla Fox, told Postmedia.

Between the two of them, they had 16 children, and are being remembered for being good moms, and welcoming, cheerful people.

Afowerk is believed to have been the main target of the attack.

Liao is Asian and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5'' tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police said she often stays in hotels and uses rented cars, and has connections in several cities including Calgary, Vancouver, Regina, Toronto, and Moose Jaw, Sask., where she was last seen on July 12.

Police believe she might be travelling with an unidentified black man, whose photo was also released by authorities.

Anyone who has information can contact the police at (403) 266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online. A homicide tip line is also available at (403) 428-8877.

