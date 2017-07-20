Céline Dion Plays Couture Dress-Up In Glorious New Vogue Vid

As we're already well aware, Céline Dion has been absolutely trouncing Paris with her fabulousness for the past few weeks as she attended the couture fashion shows with Vogue by her side.
Now the magazine has released a video featuring the singer in all sorts of designer glory, and it's everything we could have hoped for, and more.
In it, the Canadian-born star changes from Marie Antoinette to torero to mannequin-head-biting beast, all while wearing the most gorgeous creations imaginable.
Take a look:
The best part? You can tell that she's loving every single dramatic second of it.
Queen Céline, we have no words.
More from HuffPost Canada: