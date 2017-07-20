Céline Dion Plays Couture Dress-Up In Glorious New Vogue Vid

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 09: Singer Celine Dion is surrounded by french fans as she leaves the 'Royal Monceau' hotel on Avenue Hoche on July 9, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

As we're already well aware, Céline Dion has been absolutely trouncing Paris with her fabulousness for the past few weeks as she attended the couture fashion shows with Vogue by her side.

Celine Dion leaves her hotel in Paris, France, on July 12, 2017.

Now the magazine has released a video featuring the singer in all sorts of designer glory, and it's everything we could have hoped for, and more.

In it, the Canadian-born star changes from Marie Antoinette to torero to mannequin-head-biting beast, all while wearing the most gorgeous creations imaginable.

Take a look:

The best part? You can tell that she's loving every single dramatic second of it.

Queen Céline, we have no words.