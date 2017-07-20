ADVERTISEMENT

This summer, show off your curve appeal.

From brunch to BBQs, weddings to (we hope) shorter work hours, or those days for simply soaking up the sun – there is a dress for every occasion and truly, summertime-fine comes in all sizes.

Here are a few dresses for dressing up, getting down, or handling the 9-to-5 like a style boss.

Brunch-ready or wedding guest-best, this maxi dress has all the right details to dress up or down as much as your occasion requires. The floral embroidery was done by hand and the interior elastic keeps the off-the-shoulder cut from slipping, so all you have to worry about is whether you need sandals or heels.

Karen Scott Plus Rose Print Shift Dress, $38, Hudson's Bay

Florals can always take you from day to night with a little accessory help, and with hints of millennial pink this dress can be worn all summer and well into next season – yay for versatility!

Tropical Print Mini Dress, $22.90, Forever 21

Whereas floral print is your BFF, the palm tree or tropical trend is like your must-have summer fling. Make memories in this mini that calls for cold drinks, good music, and yes, walks on the beach.

Add new definition to "red hot" in this lace dress from H&M. The sizzling hue and little flounce detail in the the skirt make up the perfect dress for dancing those summer nights away.

Michel Studio Colour Block Dress, $95, Addition Elle

A little colour blocking goes a long way, and with the looser fit and slits on the side hems this dress can take you from the office to dinner both fashionably and comfortably.

Model, designer, and blogger Nadia Aboulhosn launched her collection earlier this year, ranging in sizes from 0 to 24. Dropping new pieces each month, Aboulhosn blends sexy, stylish, and, as seen here, sporty for the many moods women dress in. This athleisure number screams for hot kicks.

A little bit of Lemonade and a whole lot of Flawless, we feel like Beyoncé herself would opt for something chic like this number. Plus she already showed us this bold colour is perfect for city strolls or even wielding a bat thanks to her music video for "Hold Up".

A touch of nautical is welcome to any summer wardrobe. Whether or not you find yourself on the water this summer, this maxi dress can still take you to the office, shopping, or the cottage.

Yes, you need a little black dress even in the summer. This classic stunner is made to hug your curves for a hot night out. Your Big Sister's Closet is an online store (with a brick and mortar location in Toronto), owned by Canadian plus size fashion blogger, Karen Ward.

Off-the-shoulder dress, $33.90, Forever 21

For those who love a little sheen, this dress comes in blue and pink, and for under $40 you might as well get both. This dress was made for a night on the town or any special occasion that calls for a little satin (and sass).