Anthony Scaramucci's Twitter account is giving him a bit of a headache this weekend.

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed the Wall Street veteran his new director of communications on Friday. As the public combed Scaramucci's old tweets, they found this gem from 2012.

Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. MarkTwain — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2012

We can most certainly verify that Mark Twain, author of American classics The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn, did not give the world this treacly, inspirational quote.

Quote Investigator, a website specializing in debunking fake quotes, says the credit probably goes to 1980s songwriters Susanna Clark and Richard Leigh.

Twitter users quickly had fun with Scaramucci's tweet.

"When you cried, I'd wipe away all of your tears

When you'd scream, I'd fight away all of your fears" -Albert Einstein — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 21, 2017

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light

— Ke$ha — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢 (@OwsWills) July 21, 2017

If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends

Make it last forever, friendship never ends. - Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery — Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) July 21, 2017

"Shoot for the moon. If you miss, you'll still land in the stars." - Nietzsche — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) July 21, 2017

You get the picture.

There's also the inconvenient fact that Scaramucci's old tweets reveals a guy who donated to Barack Obama, praised Hillary Clinton and criticized Trump. Most of those tweets have since been deleted.

But it looks like Scaramucci may have missed one or two.

Walls don't work. Never have never will. The Berlin Wall 1961-1989 don't fall for it. pic.twitter.com/urKlDWAhdt — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 1, 2015

