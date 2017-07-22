All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Anthony Scaramucci Tweeted A Fake Mark Twain Quote, Hilarity Ensues

    Tweet like no one is reading, right?

    07/22/2017 12:27 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci addresses media.

    Anthony Scaramucci's Twitter account is giving him a bit of a headache this weekend.

    U.S. President Donald Trump appointed the Wall Street veteran his new director of communications on Friday. As the public combed Scaramucci's old tweets, they found this gem from 2012.

    We can most certainly verify that Mark Twain, author of American classics The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer and The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn, did not give the world this treacly, inspirational quote.

    Quote Investigator, a website specializing in debunking fake quotes, says the credit probably goes to 1980s songwriters Susanna Clark and Richard Leigh.

    Twitter users quickly had fun with Scaramucci's tweet.

    You get the picture.

    There's also the inconvenient fact that Scaramucci's old tweets reveals a guy who donated to Barack Obama, praised Hillary Clinton and criticized Trump. Most of those tweets have since been deleted.

    But it looks like Scaramucci may have missed one or two.

    MORE:Anthony ScaramucciAnthony Scaramucci TwitterDonald TrumpFake QuotesNewsPolitics