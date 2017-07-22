All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Prince George 4th Birthday Celebrated With New Official Portrait

    He's growing up so fast.

    07/22/2017 13:02 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada

    Happy birthday, Prince George! What a grin you've got.

    The Royal Family released a new portrait of the little prince for his fourth birthday and it's the cutest. The photo was taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson in June.

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images
    A new portrait of Prince George was released by the Royal Family.

    This year's birthday portrait is a bit more formal than the carefree image the family released last year, which showed a barefoot George playing on a swing.

    Prince George is no stranger to the camera. Check out his many facial expressions over the years in the slideshow below:

    Prince George Expressions

    MORE:LivingParentsPrince GeorgePrince George BirthdayRoyal Family