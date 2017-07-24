A program and a jar filled with marijuana buds are pictured at the annual 4/20 marijuana event at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 20. Weed producers may not be able to keep up with demand when marijuana is legalized in July, 2018, an executive at a leading cannabis company says.

MONTREAL — An official with a large producer of medical cannabis doubts Canada's licensed companies will be able to adequately supply consumers come next July.

Cam Battley, executive vice-president of Aurora Cannabis Inc., says the existing capacity and what is envisioned will not be sufficient to meet the needs of the adult consumer market.

He made the comment today after Aurora began trading common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Trudeau government is sticking with its deadline to legalize recreational marijuana by July 2018, despite provincial fears there's not enough time to address the legal, social and health challenges of ending Canada's pot prohibition.

Battley says Canada is demonstrating leadership around the world with respect to medical cannabis because of its well-developed and successful medical cannabis system.

Aurora is building what it describes as the world's largest cannabis production facility at Edmonton International Airport.

The company is one of several producers now listed on the TSX.

