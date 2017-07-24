Kate Middleton Is SO Relatable When Dealing With Charlotte’s Epic Tantrum

ADVERTISEMENT

The royals are not immune to a little drama every now and then. Princess Charlotte proved that when she threw an adorable tantrum during her family's visit to Hamburg, Germany on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children depart from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The family-of-four was heading back to London following their five-day tour of Poland and Germany when the two-year-old got visibly upset. Luckily, Kate Middleton quickly calmed the tiny tot, proving she's the most relatable mom.

The Duchess tries to calm Princess Charlotte. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to calm their daughter who is throwing a tantrum. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

In the photos, the Duchess of Cambridge is seen kneeling down to comfort her daughter. The royals are known for this parenting technique and have often been photographed speaking to their children this way.

Princess Charlotte is consoled by her mother after appearing to throw a tantrum while the royals are on tour pic.twitter.com/ANgRKf1nbD — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 21, 2017

According to experts, speaking to kids on eye level is a form of "active communication," which not only boosts self-esteem, but encourages communication between child and parent.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

Despite the tantrum, the Duchess kept her cool and Charlotte calmed down rather quickly after her mother picked her up.

The Duchess and Princess Charlotte. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess is clearly a pro when it comes to handling toddler tantrums. But that's not the only thing that makes her a relatable mom. The 35-year-old often opens up about the reality of motherhood.

Most recently, she revealed that the experience can be isolating. "It is lonely at times," she said in April, according to the Daily Mail. "You do feel quite isolated ... But actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you're going through."

Back in March, the Duchess also shared how rewarding, but challenging being a mother can be.

Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother.

"Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge," she said. "Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It's full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together."

Yep, that's motherhood in a nutshell.