    Lone Star Tick Bite Can Make A Person Allergic To Red Meat

    Wait, what?

    07/25/2017 15:03 EDT | Updated 5 hours ago

    Ticks already suck, in both senses of the word, but now Canadians have to stress about a new potential consequence of being bitten by one: an allergy to meat.

    The Lone Star tick, which was commonly found in the U.S. southeast, has spread to the midwest and even the east coast, and a few have been discovered in Canada.

    The insect, named for a white dot on the females' backs, can carry several diseases.

    James Gathany/CDC via AP

    "It is one of the few [ticks] that will actually chase their prey. Once they know that you're there, they will trundle towards you," biologist Vett Lloyd told CBC News.

    It also transmits a substance that can make a person allergic to red meat.

    Ontarian Les Waters can no longer enjoy his steaks after he was bit by a Lone Star tick, he told CBC.

    But how does this actually happen?

    You can find out more in the video above.

