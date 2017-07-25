ADVERTISEMENT

Ticks already suck, in both senses of the word, but now Canadians have to stress about a new potential consequence of being bitten by one: an allergy to meat.

The Lone Star tick, which was commonly found in the U.S. southeast, has spread to the midwest and even the east coast, and a few have been discovered in Canada.

The insect, named for a white dot on the females' backs, can carry several diseases.

"It is one of the few [ticks] that will actually chase their prey. Once they know that you're there, they will trundle towards you," biologist Vett Lloyd told CBC News.

It also transmits a substance that can make a person allergic to red meat.

Ontarian Les Waters can no longer enjoy his steaks after he was bit by a Lone Star tick, he told CBC.

But how does this actually happen?

