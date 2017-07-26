Kayla Itsines Reveals Her Biggest Insecurity, Inspires Us To Embrace Our Own

ADVERTISEMENT

You wouldn't think a fitness star like Kayla Itsines has insecurities, but the truth is, she's just like us. Surprisingly, the 26-year-old admitted that her biggest insecurity has to do with her gorgeous long locks.

On Monday, the workout guru revealed that female-pattern baldness runs in her family. As a result, her natural hair is "really thin" and "super short."

"I often just wear a clip-in ponytail when I want long hair," she revealed in an Instagram post to her seven million followers. "It is something I have come to terms with over the years."

She then left her followers with an uplifting message about how she learned to accept her insecurities.

"I know we all have our own little insecurities, and one of mine has always been my hair, but it is just me!" she said. "I can see my hair getting thinner and thinner the older I get. Yes, of course I'm super conscious about it and I've tried everything to fix it, trust me. But, at the same time, I am at peace with it and I will not let it rule my life.

"So instead I focus on being healthy and happy. This is definitely a really difficult thing to do and I know from first hand experience, but it is definitely worth it and you have NOTHING to be shy about, be PROUD."

It's natural to be self-conscious about something as visible as thinning hair, which is why Itsines' positive attitude about her insecurity is something to applaud.

On Instagram, many thanked the fitness star for encouraging them to accept what they can't control and to love their bodies.

"It's actually humbling to know you have your stuff too," one wrote. "Thanks for being a great role model as always Kayla ❤️ I've always just had thicker legs and I'm beginning to fall in love with my body as it is."

Your acceptance of who you are makes me grateful for what I do and don't have.

"Thank you for sharing this with us! Make me feel less alone, with my perceived shortcomings," another shared. "A few weeks ago, a girl at a wedding asked if I was pregnant (I'm definitely not, and I didn't think I looked it...?!), since then, the comment has nagged me a bit. I'm doing my best to move on from the comment, but your acceptance of who you are makes me grateful for what I do and don't have."

Itsines has quickly become a body-positive role model for her fans. Not only has she joked about her hair in the past...

Love is telling someone their hair extensions are showing 😂 — Kayla Itsines (@kayla_itsines) August 8, 2014

But she's also revealed that she loves her stretch marks.

"I am a woman, and I am proud to be one and have these marks!" she wrote on Instagram last week. "I'm sure when I decide to have some babies, I'll get some more - but hey, #thisisme!"