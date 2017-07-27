Emilia Clarke Is #SorryNotSorry About Her ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nude Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

"Game of Thrones" has never shied away from nudity, and that's a damn good thing. Although a lot of focus has been on the show's problematic rape scenes, GoT is also full of empowering sex scenes, from proving that lovers come in all shapes and sizes to showing that even eunuchs can be intimate.

That's why Emilia Clarke, who plays fan favourite Daenerys Targaryen, is standing by her nude scenes.

In a cover story for Elle, the 30-year-old actress addressed criticism over her memorable Season 4 sex scene with Michiel Huisman, who plays Daario Naharis.

In case you need a refresher, it's the scene where Khaleesi commanded Daario to take off his clothes as she takes a swig of wine. Not only did the moment show the Mother of Dragons finally embracing her sexuality, but it also had us screaming, yes Queen!

"It's brilliant. I actually went up to [creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them," Clarke said. "I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!'"

"I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes," she continued. "That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, 'There you go!'"

Daenerys Targaryen and Daario Naharis, played by Emilia Clarke and Michiel Huisman.

And while she portrayed Daenerys as strong and in control of the moment, Clarke revealed it was actually hard for her to keep it together since Huisman decided to truly bare all for the scene.

"He has got a cute bod and definitely wasn't a shy wallflower about it! He didn't wear a sock. Which was a surprise," she said. "[Show creators] David and Dan were like, 'You need to pull yourself together. Daenerys would not be cracking up like this.' Not very queenly."

This is all me, all proud, all strong.

Clarke has spoken about her decision to go nude on "Game of Thrones" before. Last year, the actress opened up about her epic Season 6 nude scene where she comes out of a fiery building unscathed after burning the Dothraki leaders who captured her.

"This is all me, all proud, all strong," she told EW. "I'm just feeling genuinely happy I said 'Yes.' That ain't no body double!"

Additionally, ahead of the show's Season 7 premiere this year, the actress said she's done apologizing for her nude scenes.

"There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself," she wrote in a blog for HuffPost U.K. in March.

"The roles I've played have given me an insight into what it feels like to be a woman who stands up to inequality and hate, and stands out as a feminist," she continued. "It has forced me to stand by my actions and be OK with the consequences."

Clarke's body positive, #sorrynotsorry attitude is certainly inspiring.