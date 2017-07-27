'Horrible' Justin Trudeau Gets Rolling Stone Cover And Fox News Is Mad

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone digs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's August cover on Rolling Stone. And according to Fox News, people are boycotting the magazine over the latest issue.

The conservative broadcaster devoted several segments Wednesday and Thursday to commentary over the magazine's cover choice. Hosts condemned the decision as unpatriotic.

Trudeau, eh? Rolling Stone wants to know why Canadian PM can't be our president pic.twitter.com/zFa7goVVdw — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 27, 2017

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe brought up Ottawa's $10.5-million settlement to Omar Khadr, calling Trudeau "horrible" over his defence of the payout.

Speaking on Fox's "The Five," Boothe called the statement the prime minister delivered earlier this month about the settlement money "embarrassing" and "stupid."

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explanation about why the Canadian paid Omar Khadr a $10.5-million settlement "stupid."

Mocking the cover story as fluff, the hosts derided the magazine's credibility by bringing up its decision to put Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on its cover in 2013. The hosts also brought up the magazine's botched campus rape story at the University of Virginia.

The hashtag #BoycottRollingStone popped up after the magazine revealed its new issue, indexing social media upset over Trudeau's appearance on the cover.

Shame on @RollingStone for supporting @JustinTrudeau who paid millions to a terrorist that killed a U.S. Soldier #BoycottRollingStone https://t.co/dwQZWnTi1q — Vickie Meeks (@VickieMeeks) July 26, 2017 Red voted @realDonaldTrump. Blue will soon be your only market. Hope you have strong sales in Canada, you'll need it. #BoycottRollingStone pic.twitter.com/S40mZKZbpx — Deborah (@Deborah8050) July 27, 2017 What has he accomplished to deserve to be on the cover of this?#BoycottRollingStone https://t.co/VHmAlqGkBW — Braydon Maz (@Maz204) July 26, 2017 Trudeau has proven to be a popular subject of discussion on Fox News since his Liberal government decided to settle a lawsuit brought by Khadr over breaches of his charter rights while he was an inmate at Guantanamo Bay. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel appeared on Fox News last week to tell viewers Canadians are "absolutely outraged" over the $10.5-million settlement. Former cabinet minister Peter Kent also wrote a column in The Wall Street Journal condemning the decision. And there was plenty of criticism at home over Trudeau's appearance on Rolling Stone. LOTS to dislike about Trudeau, but esp embarrassing for RS – with its environmentalist record – to put this pro-pipeline guy on the cover https://t.co/UqrzXTQb34 — Eric Renner Brown (@ericrennerbrown) July 26, 2017 Deputy Conservative Party leader Lisa Raitt also cast some shadows over the magazine's sunny profile, telling the Globe and Mail the cover is a "serious misstep" for the prime minister ahead of high-stakes trade talks with the U.S. and Mexico. The difference between Trudeau and Donald Trump was made more dramatic Wednesday after the U.S. president tweeted his intention to bar transgender individuals to serve "in any capacity" in the military.

The news prompted the Canadian military to take its own dig at Trump over the ban.

But the Twitter edict from the commander-in-chief seemed to hit a discordant note with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Joseph Dunford wrote to military leaders there has been no change to its transgender policy.

