A personal enemy of Donald Trump became the world's richest person on Thursday.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the owner of the Washington Post, took the crown from Microsoft founder Bill Gates after a spike in Amazon's share price.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated Bezos' net worth at US$90.9 billion, just over Gates' US$90.7 billion.

It's all thanks to Amazon's skyrocketing stock price, which spiked in early trading Thursday, after a prominent analyst's prediction it could become the world's first "trillion dollar company" — the first company to reach a stock market value of US$1 trillion or more.

Amazon shares have jumped more than 41 per cent in the past year. They were trading at US$1,056 per share in early trading Thursday. The company's market value is around US$510 billion.

The company is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings numbers later Thursday.

Yahoo Finance

Bezos has become one of U.S. President Donald Trump's favourite attack targets on Twitter, with the president repeatedly accusing the "Amazon Washington Post" of peddling "fake news" about him, and accusing Amazon of being a tax cheat.

Most recently, he disputed the facts in a Post story on the president's apparent decision to cancel a program to arm and train rebels fighting the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The spat between the two has often gone both ways. In December 2015, Bezos tweeted the hashtag #senddonaldtospace in response to a series of tweets in which the then-candidate accused Bezos of using the Washington Post as a tax shelter for his Amazon windfall.

Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace https://t.co/9OypFoxZk3 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 7, 2015

As Trump came closer to the White House, Bezos' assessment of the candidate became more sober.

"He's not just going after the media, but threatening retribution to people who scrutinize him," Bezos said in October, 2016, after numerous attacks by Trump on the Washington Post.

"He's also saying he may not give a graceful concession speech if he loses the election. That erodes our democracy around the edges. He's also saying he might lock up his opponent. These aren't appropriate behaviours."

Though Trump has repeatedly suggested that Amazon is a money-losing business, the company has turned a profit for the past eight straight quarters. It had sales of US$136 billion last year.

For the second quarter of 2017, analysts expect the company's profit to shrink, thanks to large investments in video and other outlays, but they see revenue up 22 per cent, to US$37.2 billion for the quarter.