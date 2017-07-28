Bride Bucks Tradition And Holds Auction For Bridesmaids

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not unusual for brides-to-be to get creative when asking friends and family members to be their bridesmaids, but one anonymous woman may have taken things a little too far when she decided to hold an auction instead.

The event completely bucks tradition as it asks potential bridesmaids to "compete" for a spot in the wedding.

On Reddit, the sister of the bride revealed her sibling's unique method for finding her bridesmaids. Under the username SistersBridesmaid, she revealed that the bride is the youngest of four kids and is "very spoiled." She also described her sibling — who is getting married at the end of August — as someone who "can be very sweet and caring, but she's just a very immature, high maintenance person."

"She still hasn't chosen her bridesmaids," the user shared on Tuesday. "Instead, she has sent out dozens of invitations, to various girls. It's an invite to attend and participate in a 'bidding auction' on the six spots in her bridal party. Whichever six of all these chicks bid the most will be the bridesmaids. There's also an auction for being her maid of honor."

SistersBridesmaid also revealed that the bride and her fiancé will be using the money to fund their wedding and honeymoon. While this makes sense from a cost-saving perspective, the Redditor also noted that the couple is already well-off.

As a result, she confronted the bride, who then said, "'Well if they'll already be bidding we figure we should put their money towards a great event for everyone' as though this is an act of service she's doing for them."

The nutters are those willing to actually pay to be in her wedding party. Why would anyone do this? I can't wrap my brain around it.

SistersBridesmaid, who calls the auction "tacky" and "totally nonsensical," has refused to RSVP, Bride.com reports. Unfortunately, this has upset not only the bride, but their mother. That's why the user turned to Reddit to figure out whether or not she's in the wrong.

Redditors were quick to side with SistersBridesmaid and agreed she had every right to turn down the invitation.

Some argued that because SistersBridesmaid is the bride's sister, she should automatically be included in the wedding party, without having to pay.

And others pointed out that the money should be put towards a better cause, such as a charity or helping out the bridesmaids with their own wedding costs.

It's unknown whether or not SistersBridesmaid stuck to her guns or caved in and RSVPed to the auction. However, we wouldn't blame her if she stood by her decline.