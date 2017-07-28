Sports Illustrated's Body-Positive Swimwear Is So Good, It Made People Cry

There's swimwear — and then there's swimwear.
For women who don't fit into sizes typically sold in stores (around size 2 to 14), finding a bathing suit has long been a struggle.
Besides facing the changeroom's terrible lighting and unflattering mirrors (something everyone can relate to), there's also been a serious lack of choice in terms of fashionable options to wear to pool parties and the beach.
Until now.
This year at SwimMiami (a swimwear-focused fashion event), Sports Illustrated debuted a collection of body-positive swimsuits that not only look stunning, but seem like they'll be pretty supportive too.
"We very specifically designed a line that would appeal to a diverse group of women," Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day said to the publication. "The priority was fit, fashion and size inclusivity. Within the line, the options range from more modest and demure to full on flaunt, and every suit is available in size 2-20. Our goal is to provide sexy, functional options that make you feel great!"
At the show, Day told Today people were coming up to her and thanking her for including diverse models in the collection, with some people "literally bursting into tears."
Day opened up about her own insecurities with regards to swimwear earlier this year, posting a picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram with the caption, "Funny how I have spent my life on a beach since childhood and I have never truly felt comfortable in a swimsuit. Even at my thinnest. We need to love ourselves in the present. No matter what."
Deep.Breath. If I'm going to talk the talk I am going to walk the walk. Please consider participating. It was equally terrifying and liberating for me. Funny how I have spent my life on a beach since childhood and I have never truly felt comfortable in a swimsuit. Even at my thinnest. We need to love ourselves in the present. No matter what. I invite you all to do so. 😱🙏🏻❤#50shadesoftan Repost @womenirl with @repostapp ・・・ Introducing the #WhatIModel campaign, a partnership with @SI_Swimsuit and @healthmagazine. This year's Sport's Illustrated Swimsuit issue is the most inclusive ever and features women of various ages, backgrounds and body types. We're celebrating this vision of beauty and confidence on our feed... in our swimsuits. Because you should feel beautiful no matter what you wear, and we're ready to love our swimsuits again. Meet @mj_day, the editor of SI Swimsuit, and find out what *she* models. Then, upload your own video (in your suit) and tag it #WhatIModel & #LoveYourSwimsuit for the chance to be featured here. Stay tuned all week for inspiring messages about body confidence and authenticity. #womenirl
The swimsuits will be available in early 2018, at approximately US$40 to $160 per suit. We'll be eagerly anticipating their arrival.
