Starbucks' Pink Drink Probably Isn't Increasing Breastmilk Supply

Recently, plenty of women have been reporting an increase in breastmilk production after drinking Starbucks' "pink drink," and it's creating a whole new buzz around the beverage.

The drink, which is made with a Strawberry Acai Refresher, coconut milk and scoops of strawberries and/or blackberries, was already beloved for its refreshing, sweet taste and relatively low calorie count (140 calories and 2.5 grams of fat in a grande), and happily, the ingredients are all safe for breastfeeding moms. (The Canadian version is made with the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher and called the "violet drink.")

A few months ago, Romper reported that breastfeeding moms were flocking to the 'bucks because they saw a correlation between their milk supply and their intake of the bevvy.

Now, more moms are taking to online forums to share their success stories, with one sharing a picture of her milk-soaked shirt from a leak with Lifehacker. So is there any basis to the assumption that the two are related?

According to breastfeeding expert Dr. Jack Newman, proper hydration is key to keeping supply up, and herbs such as fenugreek and goat's rue have been thought to help for years, though nothing has been proven scientifically.

Apart from the hydration thing, none of that is found in Starbucks' pink drink, but that could be exactly the key.

As Kathy Cline RN, director of program development and lactation services at Momseze told Fit Pregnancy, "Hydration and stress relief both support lactation. Sitting down, relaxing for a few minutes and enjoying a nice cool drink in and of itself is extremely helpful for a breastfeeding mother."

Moms of infants know (or they would know, if they could keep a thought straight in their heads) that drinking water is important, but so is cleaning up the dirty clothes lying everywhere, and thinking about a healthy lunch, and ... you get the picture.

So if the treat they're getting at Starbucks gives them a second to feel indulgent, and also happens to hydrate your body and increase your milk supply, that's a serious win-win. Of course, it doesn't need to be this specific drink, just anything that consists of mostly water.

Apparently, there are also plenty of DIY options to make the pink drink yourself too — but if you're going to go that route, we're going to go ahead and suggest you have someone else make it for you. After all, you don't want to miss out on the relaxation part of the equation.

