After 11 years in business, Joe Fresh is making a big change to their offerings, and we have to say, we're pretty excited to see it.

The retailer, which has more than 1,450 locations across Canada (and yes, that includes Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart stores), is finally expanding the range of sizes available for women, to go up to size 22. The lines currently run from sizes 0 to approximately 16.

"As our brand continues to evolve, we are committed to providing our customers with products that suit their needs while delivering the same style and value," said company president Ian Freedman in a press release.

The new size options will be available in stores and online as of August 11 for the Fall 2017 collection, and it couldn't come at a better time.

Besides fall obviously being the most fashionable season (just try to argue with us about it), it's also become more apparent that women who don't fit the average size don't have a ton of options, especially when it comes to trendier pieces.

"Plus-size women are picking up mainstream fashion magazines all the time, but they're not seeing themselves," Diana Di Poce, creator of Dare magazine, told the Ryersonian in 2015. "It's great that these magazines are including plus-size models and fashion, but a page or a special issue once a year is not enough."

According to a 2012 Maclean's story, the average Canadian woman wears size 33 (or large) pants, so obviously there are a whole lot of people who aren't being served by the current market.

@learningtobefearless is serving looks in this jumper! ✨Shop link in bio! #TheseCurves A post shared by torridfashion (@torridfashion) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Popular U.S. plus-size store Torrid opened its first location in Canada at Toronto's Eaton Centre in 2015, and has plans to open 40 or 50 locations across the country in the next few years. The reason? Half of their international e-commerce business was already coming from Canada, their CEO told Retail Insider.

So if more women can now easily pick up a pair of jeans while also getting their groceries done for the week, all the better, we say.

