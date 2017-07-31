Blake Lively Says She Loves Ryan Reynolds ‘Most of the Time’

ADVERTISEMENT

Blake Lively likes to keep things real, which is why the actress says she loves her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, most of the time.

The 29-year-old revealed this in her September cover issue of Glamour magazine while talking about how her husband's hilarious tweets about their daughters — James, 2, and Ines, 10 months — are "completely made-up."

"He'll run [the tweets] by me sometimes just to make me laugh," she said. "But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

Explaining herself, she continued, "I said, 'Most of the time,' because if I say, 'I'm so in love with him all the time,' then you get that eye-rolling, 'Oh, her life is so great, she's so perfect.' So, it's, like, my defence mechanism."

In her interview, Lively stressed that she doesn't agree with the media painting her life as perfect.

"It's nonsense. It simplifies people," she said. "But women are complex. What you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: 'How is this person going to spin me?'"

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and have since become major #couplegoals. Not only do they support one another's work projects, they also share adorable red carpet appearances with their kids, and find time to gush about each other.

With all that going on, it's hard to believe that this Hollywood couple isn't perfect. But speaking to that, Lively revealed that what she and Reynolds struggle with most is being shy people living in the spotlight.

The fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world — and are sometimes hurt by it — it's very weird emotionally.

"My husband and I are really shy people who express ourselves best when we're acting, when we're hiding as someone else," she said. "So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world — and are sometimes hurt by it — it's very weird emotionally."

However, realizing her issues pale in comparison to others', she added: "Champagne problems."

We've always loved Lively for being so open and honest about her life. In the past, she's not only called out Hollywood beauty standards, but has also defended breastfeeding mamas and hit back at post-baby body shamers.