(L-R) Jess PW, model and Amber Witcomb pose Backstage prior the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

It is time to cast your mind back to the February fashion shows, because the beauty looks seen on the Fall/Winter 2017 catwalks are about to step into the spotlight. Here are three key trends that you need to be well-versed in as we step into the new season.

Spiky lashes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spiky lashes were the breakout beauty look of the fall/winter shows, appearing on Jeremy Scott's catwalk, as well as being spotted at Emilio Pucci, Topshop and Junya Watanabe, who took the concept to new heights with furry lash extensions in a variety of colours. The look was given the ultimate nod of approval by Chanel, whose models rocked '60s-inspired clumpy mascara with metallic shadow and floating eyeliner for a punky, graphic aesthetic. This is one of those rare beauty trends that is really easy to recreate off the catwalk — simply add a layer or two of your favourite dark mascara to your lower lashes, brushing them in a downwards direction.

Floating eyeliner

(L-R) Jess PW, model and Amber Witcomb pose backstage prior the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show. (Photo by Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images)

The trend for negative space and floating eye makeup isn't going anywhere soon, as the beauty looks at Kenzo, Mugler, Alexis Mabille and Prabal Gurung all proved. Kenzo and Prabal Gurung opted for chalky strips of pastel colour filled in above the eye crease for a vibrant, graphic look, while the models at Alexis Mabille sported a glittery gold shadow that was swept out into a winged shape. The most minimalist version of the look came courtesy of Mugler, where a simple black line resulted in a fashion-forward look.

'Lived-in' lips

A model walks the runway at the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Ready to Wear Fall Winter 2017-2018 fashion show. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Lipstick fans rejoice, for there is finally a beauty trend that will work perfectly in the context of, well, real life. This season's lips were far from perfectly outlined and evenly filled in — instead, they were slightly smudged and a little bit faded for a romantic, slightly flushed vibe. This is probably a look you've showcased naturally at some point, so there isn't much to do in order to master the look, apart from building the colour lightly and gradually until you've achieved the desired pigmentation, and work outwards from the centre of the mouth for a soft gradient that will look beautifully imperfect.