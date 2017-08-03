Bhavkiran Dhesi, 19, has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Surrey, B.C.

A 19-year-old college student who had just recovered from a kidney transplant was killed, said the B.C. RCMP.

The body of Bhavkiran Dhesi, who was known as Kiran, was found in a burned-out vehicle in Surrey, B.C. — about three hours after she was last seen leaving her family's home on Tuesday night.

"From the evidence recovered so far, Miss Dhesi's homicide was not random," police said in a press release on Thursday.

Dhesi spent the last few years dealing with health issues and had recently undergone a kidney transplant, Cpl. Meghan Foster said at a news conference, according to CBC News. "She persevered through all of that and to have this happen is overwhelming for her family."

Police want to speak with Dhesi's friends and acquaintances to determine her whereabouts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

