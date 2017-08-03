Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Won’t Stop Parenting Until His Kids ‘Kick Him Out’

ADVERTISEMENT

Who would have thought Van Wilder would become a devoted dad one day?

In a new interview with Men's Health, cover star Ryan Reynolds gushed about his daughters with wife Blake Lively — two-year-old James and 10-month-old Ines.

"It's the best thing that's happened to me, and I don't take a second of it for granted," the 40-year-old told the mag. "I'm also really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can also take time off, and a lot of people can't, so I'm grateful for that."

Ryan Reynolds and family at the ceremony honouring him with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The "Deadpool" star also joked about his love for his children. "I love watching my kids grow and evolve," he said, "and I hope that I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives until they kick me out."

Reynolds' sense of humour is one of the reasons we love him so much. And when it comes to parenting, the actor often uses comedy to brush off the little things.

No matter which kids book I read to my screaming baby on an airplane, the moral of the story is always something about a vasectomy. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2016

My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017

Reynolds is definitely on to something, as a sense of humour is known to help people cope with stress and reduce it. And considering he's now a dad-of-two under two, he definitely has a lot more responsibilities on his plate (you know, besides balancing his private life with fame).

Funnily enough, Reynolds' wife recently revealed to Glamour magazine that all of his parenting tweets are actually made up.

"He'll run [the tweets] by me sometimes just to make me laugh," Lively told the mag for their September issue. "But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I'm in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

Laughter really is the best medicine.