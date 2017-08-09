Actor Ryan Reynolds is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. on Feb. 3, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Reynolds has become a familiar face in Vancouver as he shoots the sequel to the highly successful "Deadpool" film.

The actor has been spotted around his hometown wearing the titular hero's outfit and riding a Vespa.

Vancouverites have been sharing their Reynolds sightings.

Looking forward to #DeadPool2 especially seeing pics like this, it's as if @VancityReynolds is posing for the camera or thinking about lunch pic.twitter.com/KzLix8XOh8 — Soggy (@hounddogsoggy) August 8, 2017

So walk out to the street and see a total badass @VancityReynolds is that you? #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/EIGAmAbIKK — Chris Freeman (@cf23barca) August 8, 2017

Reynolds has also taken the opportunity to uphold the Canadian stereotype of politeness — with his own sense of humour, of course.

For example, he shared a photo of himself in costume with members of the Vancouver Police Department and thanked them (and the rest of their city) for dealing with road closures and inconveniences while "Spider-Man" was filming.

He also signed autographs and took individual photos, Global News reported.

Thank you #VPD. And the great people of Vancouver for putting up with road closures and traffic delays as we film Spider-Man downtown. pic.twitter.com/EweL1TtM2k — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2017

Filming shut down parts of downtown Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday. Since Monday was a holiday, there were less traffic delays because the area wasn't as busy as usual, according to CBC News.

"The City's film office and traffic management specifically asked that this work be conducted on the B.C. Day Monday and the following Tuesday, as traffic volume is relatively lighter than other times in August," the city told the broadcaster in a statement.



The first "Deadpool" film was released in 2016 and made over US$780 million worldwide.

"Deadpool 2" is set for release next summer.