Amazing Patios In Ottawa To Enjoy The Last Of Summer

Ottawa, quite simply, comes to life during the summer. While the city doesn't shy away from cold weather (how could it, really?), the first glimpses of sunlight offer up a whole new perspective on the capital — and you better be sure you take advantage of it.
In fact, Ottawa is home to some of the greatest patios in the country, thanks to views of the river, Parliament Hill, and the general good vibes all around the city. Amongst all the Canada 150 hoopla, you're bound to get out at some point, so why not plan for an outdoor beverage or four?
Take a look at our list of the best patios in Ottawa that can help you enjoy the rest of your summer.
Local Lansdowne
Where: Unit 107 - 825 Exhibition Way (Landsdowne Park)
The vibe: Youthful, with a hint of a craft beer snobbery
A pint costs you: $5.50 to $7.50
Heart & Crown ByWard Market
Where: 67 Clarence St. (ByWard Market)
The vibe: Tourists, to be sure, but also locals who like being in the middle of the action
A pint costs you: $6.50 to $8
Copper Spirits and Sights (Andaz)
Where: 325 Dalhousie St. (ByWard Market)
The vibe: Upscale, business-casual, chic
A pint costs you: $7 to $14 (though the cocktails tend to be more popular)
Pub Italia
Where: 434 Preston St. (The Glebe)
The vibe: Soccer fans, birthday parties, and general good-time goers
A pint costs you: $7.50
Pure Kitchen
Where: 357 Richmond Rd. (Westboro)
The vibe: Veggie-friendly folks (whatever that means) out for a meal, students, and girls' nights
A pint costs you: $7
Tavern on the Hill
Where: 1223 Alexandria Bridge (Major's Hill Park)
The vibe: Families and daytrippers during the day; dates and parties at night
A pint costs you: $8.90
Churchill's
Where: 356 Richmond Rd. (Westboro)
The vibe: Casual, sports fans
A pint costs you: $6.95 to $8.50
Mill St. Brew Pub
Where: 555 Wellington St. (Ottawa River)
The vibe: Casual, fun, relaxed
A pint costs you: $7.50
The Whalesbone
Where: 231 Elgin St. (City Hall)
The vibe: Boisterous, happy, and loud — you know, the way you get after eating oysters
A pint costs you: $6.95
El Camino
Had a few Top Shelf Negronis in between devouring tacos at El Camino's brand new location in the heart of Ottawa's #ByWardMarket pic.twitter.com/vnkXyzCdnQ— Top Shelf Distillers (@TSDistillers) August 2, 2017
Where: 81 Clarence St. (ByWard Market)
The vibe: Hip and looking for fun
A pint costs you: $7
Earl of Sussex Pub
Where: 431 Sussex Dr. (ByWard Market)
The vibe: Sports fans, after-work drinks
A pint costs you: $7 to $9
Brookstreet Hotel
Where: 525 Legget Dr. (Kanata)
The vibe: Tourists (as to be expected at a hotel), bachelorette parties, wedding guests
A pint costs you: $7 to $8.75
Mexicali Rosa's Ottawa
Where: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr. (Dows Lake)
The vibe: Young, fun, tequila-based
A pint costs you: $7.50
Soif
Where: 88 rue Montcalm (Gatineau)
The vibe: Elegant, calm, and beautiful
A pint costs you: Well, here it's a glass of wine, which range from $6.50 to $12
Le Pub Chelsea
Where: 238 Old Chelsea Rd. (Gatineau Park)
The vibe: Family-friendly, but at night, a great place for a date
A pint costs you: $6.50 to $8
