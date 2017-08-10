Amazing Patios In Ottawa To Enjoy The Last Of Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa, quite simply, comes to life during the summer. While the city doesn't shy away from cold weather (how could it, really?), the first glimpses of sunlight offer up a whole new perspective on the capital — and you better be sure you take advantage of it.

In fact, Ottawa is home to some of the greatest patios in the country, thanks to views of the river, Parliament Hill, and the general good vibes all around the city. Amongst all the Canada 150 hoopla, you're bound to get out at some point, so why not plan for an outdoor beverage or four?

Take a look at our list of the best patios in Ottawa that can help you enjoy the rest of your summer.

A post shared by Eat • Shop • Play (@lansdownelive) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Where: Unit 107 - 825 Exhibition Way (Landsdowne Park)

The vibe: Youthful, with a hint of a craft beer snobbery

A pint costs you: $5.50 to $7.50

A post shared by LittleMissOttawa (@littlemissottawa) on Jun 26, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Where: 67 Clarence St. (ByWard Market)

The vibe: Tourists, to be sure, but also locals who like being in the middle of the action

A pint costs you: $6.50 to $8

A post shared by RT (@ray.ray88) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Where: 325 Dalhousie St. (ByWard Market)

The vibe: Upscale, business-casual, chic

A pint costs you: $7 to $14 (though the cocktails tend to be more popular)

A post shared by Amy Zhou (@amyczhou) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Where: 434 Preston St. (The Glebe)

The vibe: Soccer fans, birthday parties, and general good-time goers

A pint costs you: $7.50

A post shared by Pure Kitchen Ottawa (@purekitchenottawa) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

Where: 357 Richmond Rd. (Westboro)

The vibe: Veggie-friendly folks (whatever that means) out for a meal, students, and girls' nights

A pint costs you: $7

A post shared by tavernonthehillottawa (@tavernonthehillottawa) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Where: 1223 Alexandria Bridge (Major's Hill Park)

The vibe: Families and daytrippers during the day; dates and parties at night

A pint costs you: $8.90

A post shared by Ryan Olshansky (@ryanolshansky) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Where: 356 Richmond Rd. (Westboro)

The vibe: Casual, sports fans

A pint costs you: $6.95 to $8.50

A post shared by Joël T. (@joel2801) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Where: 555 Wellington St. (Ottawa River)

The vibe: Casual, fun, relaxed

A pint costs you: $7.50

A post shared by The Whalesbone On Elgin (@thewhalesboneonelgin) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Where: 231 Elgin St. (City Hall)

The vibe: Boisterous, happy, and loud — you know, the way you get after eating oysters

A pint costs you: $6.95

Had a few Top Shelf Negronis in between devouring tacos at El Camino's brand new location in the heart of Ottawa's #ByWardMarket pic.twitter.com/vnkXyzCdnQ — Top Shelf Distillers (@TSDistillers) August 2, 2017

Where: 81 Clarence St. (ByWard Market)

The vibe: Hip and looking for fun

A pint costs you: $7

A post shared by iman (@yoursisterfaith) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Where: 431 Sussex Dr. (ByWard Market)

The vibe: Sports fans, after-work drinks

A pint costs you: $7 to $9

A post shared by Jorja (@alwaysgeorge) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Where: 525 Legget Dr. (Kanata)

The vibe: Tourists (as to be expected at a hotel), bachelorette parties, wedding guests

A pint costs you: $7 to $8.75

A post shared by Mexicali Rosa's (@mexicalirosasott) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Where: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr. (Dows Lake)

The vibe: Young, fun, tequila-based

A pint costs you: $7.50

A post shared by Ottawa Magazine (@ottawa_magazine) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Where: 88 rue Montcalm (Gatineau)

The vibe: Elegant, calm, and beautiful

A pint costs you: Well, here it's a glass of wine, which range from $6.50 to $12

A post shared by Kasper Ciepala (@kazperius) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Where: 238 Old Chelsea Rd. (Gatineau Park)

The vibe: Family-friendly, but at night, a great place for a date

A pint costs you: $6.50 to $8

