‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson Reveals Vancouver Led To Career-Changing Twist

Vancouver holds fond memories for superstar actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, including a life-changing career turn.

From a high-rise balcony, The Rock told his Instagram followers this week about his first visit to Vancouver when he was 22.

He was playing his first pro-football game as a Calgary Stampeder in the CFL against the B.C. Lions.

"Two days later, I got cut," says Johnson in the Instagram video, recounting the end of his professional football dreams.

Sometimes the goal we've worked our ass off for years is never achieved. Then years later we look back and realize, it's the best thing that NEVER happened.

"I've dropped my blood and sweat in this city, wrestled multiple matches in this city, shot big movies in this city," says Johnson, pointing out his success came due to "the best thing that never happened."

He called Vancouver "one of favourite cities in the world," and the stunning skyline no doubt helped inspire him to record the motivational message.

The Rock loves Canada for other reasons too.

Johnson's father was born in Nova Scotia and moved to Toronto as a teen to train as a wrestler. "Soulman" Rocky Johnson became a huge pro wrestling star in the WWF in the '70s and '80s.

The Rock is currently shooting "Skyscraper" in Vancouver with Canadian actress Neve Campbell.

