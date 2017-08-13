Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 8, 2017.

Canada is not immune to the type of racism and hatred that led to three deaths in Charlottesville, Va., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter Sunday.

"We know Canada isn't immune to racist violence & hate," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "We condemn it in all its forms & send support to the victims in Charlottesville."

The "Unite the Right" rally on Saturday was believed to be the largest meeting of American white nationalists in a decade. Nazis and Klu Klux Klan members met with other white supremacists, some of whom dressed in militia uniforms and openly carried guns.

A car rammed into demonstrators at a counter-protest, killing 32-year-old paralegal Heather Heyer, and injuring more than a dozen others. Twenty-year-old James Fields Jr. was arrested and charged with murder.

Two state troopers were also killed when a police helicopter crashed about 11 km from the violent rally. The pilot, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who would have turned 41 the following day, died at the scene.

In Canada, a right-wing group called The Proud Boys has garnered attention after five members interrupted an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day.

The group is "alt-lite" — a tamer version of the racist U.S. groups that describe themselves as "alt-right" — says Will Sommer, a Washington, D.C. journalist who writes a newsletter about conservative media.

"They tell themselves it's like the Elks Lodge or the Knights of Columbus, but there's this political element... there is a violent aspect to it, though they say it's all in self-defence."

To join the group, prospective Proud Boys declare, "I am a Western chauvinist who refuses to apologize for creating the modern world," the Canadian Press reported. Existing members then pummel the recruit as he tries to recite the names of five breakfast cereals.

"They are definitely worth keeping an eye on," says Sommer.

