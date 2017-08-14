Photo Of Courteney Cox’s Daughter Will Make You Do A Double Take

ADVERTISEMENT

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter is growing up fast! Last week, Arquette shared a rare photo of Coco and we hardly recognized the teen.

Acknowledging that his baby girl is quickly becoming a woman, Arquette simply captioned the snap, "My Angel."

Naturally, fans on Twitter were shocked that Coco — who is only 13 — had changed so much, so quickly. "Wasn't she a baby a few year ago?? Time's flying, brother," one wrote.

Another added, "Just a blink & the littles are all grown up!"

Cox was pregnant with Coco while filming the final season of "Friends." Since welcoming her daughter in June 2004, we've only seen the teen a handful of times.

The most memorable was when the mother-daughter duo attended the Hollywood premiere of Cox's directorial debut "Just Before I Go" in 2015. The then-11-year-old looked so grown up wearing matching heels with her stylish mama.

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening of 'Just Before I Go.' (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Then, last year, Coco had her turn in the spotlight when she starred in a music video for Irish singer Foy Vance. The song was appropriately titled "Coco" and the video was directed by her famous mom.

Cox met Foy through her musician boyfriend Johnny McDaid, of Snow Patrol. Foy was then inspired to write a song about Coco.

"From the first time Foy played 'Coco' for me — and every time I've heard it since — I've felt he captured, not only Coco's unique personality but also the beautiful childhood innocence that sadly, but inevitably, fades with time," the 53-year-old actress revealed to People magazine.

In the nearly three-minute clip, Cox's gorgeous girl looks like a typical preteen eating ice cream, riding her bike and enjoying her childhood days.

Compared to the photo her dad recently tweeted of her, we can't believe how mature Coco looks just one year later.

Now that she's 13, Coco is quickly becoming a star like her famous parents. Back in March, she appeared in another music video for Monogem's "Wild."

So proud of my daughter Coco and her performance in the @monogem video link below... A post shared by David Arquette (@davidarquette) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Coco's rise to fame in music videos, of course, mirrors her mother's own career, whose first TV credit was as a 20-year-old dancing in Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In The Dark" video.

Coco is Cox and Arquette's only daughter. The couple divorced in 2013, after 14 years of marriage, and Arquette went on to have two sons with current wife Christina McLarty.