All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS

    Eminem Selling Detroit-Area House For Less Than Half What He Paid For It

    Detroit's housing market never fully recovered from last decade's housing bust.

    08/14/2017 14:57 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Jumana El-Heloueh/Reuters
    Rapper Eminem performs during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix After Race closing concert, Yas Island, on Nov. 4, 2012. Eminem has put his Detroit-area mansion on sale for less than half what he paid for it 14 years ago.

    The man Rolling Stone magazine dubbed "The King of Hip Hop" is getting a lesson in the brutal economics of Detroit's housing market.

    Eminem, the famed artist behind the Slim Shady persona, has put his suburban Detroit mansion up for sale — for an asking price that is less than half what Slim paid for the property back in 2003.

    Realtor.com
    Eminem's house in Rochester Hills, Michigan, is on sale for US$1.99 million. Eminem bought the property in 2003 for $4.75 million.

    The house in Rochester Hills, Mich., is up for sale for US$1.99 million (C$2.53 million). Eminem paid $4.75 million for the place in 2003, according to Realtor.com.

    The five-bedroom, seven-bath house has a whopping 17,500 square feet of living space, and sits on 5.7 acres of manicured lawn, according to the CBS affiliate in Detroit. Among the home's features: A pool with a twisting slide and waterfall; a guest house with "a wild game room"; a tennis court and a private pond.

    Realtor.com

    So why is Eminem selling for so much less than he paid for his property 14 years ago? Did he trash the place?

    Well, maybe. The listing does state the property is being sold "as is." But Eminem's mansion is in a housing market that fell down, and stayed down.

    Realtor.com

    When Eminem bought his home in 2003, the median price of a property in the city of Detroit was about $75,000, according to historical data from Trulia. Then the housing bubble burst, and Detroit's median home price fell by more than half, barely recovering since then. The median house price in July was $47,500. That's not a typo — $47,500.

    Things are somewhat better in the suburb of Rochester Hills, where the average house price of $287,000 today is slightly higher than it was back in 2003, when it hovered around $240,000.

    Realtor.com

    Still, Detroit is a lesson in what urban decay can do to a housing market. Eminem long reflected the city's ugly reality in his music; today that reality is reflected in his balance sheet too.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:celebrity homesEminemEminem house for salenewsreal estate