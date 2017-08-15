All Sections
    PARENTS

    Celine Dion Is As Amazing A Hockey Mom As You Think She Is

    She's so delightful.

    08/15/2017 18:16 EDT | Updated 56 minutes ago
    Benoit Tessier/Reuters
    Singer Celine Dion poses before attending the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show in Paris on July 4, 2016.

    Céline Dion can make anything look cool.

    The 49-year-old mom popped up in videos Monday and Tuesday rocking out in the stands at a hockey game in Quebec.

    Dion has three sons with late husband René Angélil — René-Charles is 16 and twins Eddy and Nelson are six.

    It looks like she was cheering for her eldest, René-Charles.

    "Normal day with Céline Dion," one spectator wrote on Instagram.

    Normal Day With Céline Dion 🇨🇦🎤

    A post shared by Maximilien (@maxii.milien) on

