Celine Dion Is As Amazing A Hockey Mom As You Think She Is

Singer Celine Dion poses before attending the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show in Paris on July 4, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

Céline Dion can make anything look cool.

The 49-year-old mom popped up in videos Monday and Tuesday rocking out in the stands at a hockey game in Quebec.

Dion has three sons with late husband René Angélil — René-Charles is 16 and twins Eddy and Nelson are six.

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

It looks like she was cheering for her eldest, René-Charles.

"Normal day with Céline Dion," one spectator wrote on Instagram.

Normal Day With Céline Dion 🇨🇦🎤 A post shared by Maximilien (@maxii.milien) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Previously on HuffPost: