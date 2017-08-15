Celine Dion Is As Amazing A Hockey Mom As You Think She Is

Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Céline Dion can make anything look cool.
The 49-year-old mom popped up in videos Monday and Tuesday rocking out in the stands at a hockey game in Quebec.
Dion has three sons with late husband René Angélil — René-Charles is 16 and twins Eddy and Nelson are six.
Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs— Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017
It looks like she was cheering for her eldest, René-Charles.
"Normal day with Céline Dion," one spectator wrote on Instagram.
