ADVERTISEMENT

TORONTO (Reuters) - Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer went offline on Tuesday, after its domain registration was revoked by GoDaddy and Google, which said the site that helped organize the violent weekend rally in Virginia had violated their terms of service.

Users could not access the site from about 10 cities in North America, Europe and Asia.

"We're having an outage" said one error message, which directed users to the Daily Stormer blog. Other messages said the site's server could not be found.

The efforts by GoDaddy Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and several other firms that said they stopped providing services to Daily Stormer are part of broad moves by the tech industry to more actively police online hate speech and incitements to violence.

Andrew Anglin, the founder of Daily Stormer, has not responded to requests to comment on their actions or to discuss plans for getting the site back online.

The white supremacist website helped organize the weekend rally in Charlottesville. A 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)

Also on HuffPost: