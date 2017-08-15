Tammy Chen, Canadian Killed In Burkina Faso, Remembered In Touching Post By Student

ADVERTISEMENT

A Canadian teacher who was killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Burkina Faso is being remembered fondly by one of her students.

Bianka Perso, an actress and singer, posted a touching tribute to Tammy Chen after she learned about the attack that claimed her life.

"This is the teacher who was always there for me while I was getting bullied by other kids in high school. The teacher who would let me eat my lunch in the class with her while I was always alone," Perso wrote. "A teacher who ACTUALLY stood up to bullying and made an impact in my life."

Perso went on to share that Chen had allowed her to take their class pet, a fish, home at the end of the year and strongly supported her musical aspirations.

Chen and her husband both died in the attack.

Perso told HuffPost Canada she was still shocked by the news of her former teacher's death.

She thanked Chen at the end of the post for everything she had ever done for her and her other students.

Chen is being remembered by many for her big heart and giving nature. During her time in Burkina Faso, Chen volunteered at a school for homeless young people, founded a radio station, and started a charity to help women start their own businesses, CBC News reported.

Chen and her husband had gotten married very recently.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack that also killed fellow Canadian Bilel Diffalah and 16 other people.

"People should not have to live in fear over their safety and security — no matter where they call home or where they travel."

Also on HuffPost: