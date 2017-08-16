Christopher Cantwell, White Nationalist Featured In VICE Doc, Says He Needs 'Guidance' On What To Do

ADVERTISEMENT

A white nationalist featured in a gripping VICE News documentary on the Charlottesville, Va. "Unite the Right" rally says he's worried about going out in public and is concerned about the possibility of getting arrested.​

Christopher Cantwell appeared in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, saying police won't confirm whether there is a warrant out for his arrest.

"I don't know what to do," he says, appearing to hold back tears. He adds that he has contacted police in Keene, Va. for "guidance."

Cantwell expresses frustration in the clip over how some media outlets have branded the rally violent, and insists that isn't the case.

"We have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful," he says in the video. "We've been fucking assaulted, they've been threatening us all over the place."

White supremacists, neo-Nazis, and their supporters descended on the rally last Friday to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in downtown Charlottesville. Some held torches, others chanted "Jews will not replace us."

Clashes soon erupted between those groups and counter-protesters. The violence reached a tragic peak when 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured after a car rammed into a group of counter-protesters.

Susan Bro, mother to Heather Heyer, speaks during a memorial for her daughter, at the Paramount Theater on Aug. 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James Alex Fields, 20, was arrested in connection to the incident and charged with second-degree murder.

In the interview with VICE's Elle Reeve, which aired on Monday, Cantwell says his group did not "aggress."

"We did not initiate force against anyone," he says, before adding that his group is "not nonviolent" and will "fucking kill these people if we have to."

Toward the end of his latest video, Cantwell urges law enforcement officials to reach him and tell him what to do next.

"I'm armed. I do not want violence with you. I'm terrified," he says.

"I'm afraid you're going to kill me, I really am."