Heather Heyer's Mom Tells White Supremacists: 'You Just Magnified Her'

The Paramount Theater marquee bears to name of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car slamed into a crowd of people protesting against a white supremacist rally, on the day of her memorial service August 16, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (PHOTO: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. ― "Gone but not forgotten," read a sign above Charlottesville's Paramount Theater Wednesday, as hundreds gathered to pay homage to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old killed over the weekend during a violent rally in the city. Many mourners wore purple, Heyer's favorite color. Photos of Heyer flashed on the screen ― posing with friends, on the beach, out to dinner, holding a baby.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Mourners gather inside the Paramount Theater for a memorial service for Heather Heyer.

"She loved people. She wanted equality. And this issue of the day of her passing she wanted to put down hate," her father, Mark Heyer, said while holding back tears. "We just need to stop all this stuff and forgive each other." Kathy Brinkley, a close friend of Heyer's mother, said the young woman "lost her life defending the lives of people." Heyer's grandfather, Elwood Shrader, recalled that Heyer had a passion for justice at an early age, calling out inequalities wherever she saw them. President Donald Trump spoke out again about Heyer, whom he called an "incredible young woman" during a Tuesday news conference, in a tweet Wednesday:

Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

"She always had a very strong sense of right and wrong. She always, even as a child, was very caught up in what she believed to be fair," her mother, Susan Bro, told HuffPost in an exclusive interview on Sunday. "Somehow I almost feel that this is what she was born to be, is a focal point for change. I'm proud that what she was doing was peaceful. She wasn't there fighting with people." White supremacists and members of the alt-right had planned a "Unite The Right" rally Saturday to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in downtown Charlottesville. They clashed with counter-protesters throughout the weekend, culminating in an attack by James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer. Fields drove a car through the crowds, killing Heyer and injuring 19 others. He has been charged with second-degree murder. Two state troopers also died after their helicopter ― which was patrolling during the violence ― crashed nearby.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Susan Bro, Heyer's mother, speaks during her service.

They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her. Heather Heyer's mother

Bro reminisced during the memorial about the close relationship she had with her daughter. "She paid attention. She made a lot of us pay attention," she said. "She and I would talk, and I would listen and we would negotiate." "Although Heather was a caring and compassionate person, so are a lot of you," Bro said. "And I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did is achievable. They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her." "By golly, if I've got to give her up, we're going to make it count," Bro said.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A man wears a purple ribbon to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed protesting during a white supremacist rally, as he arrives for her memorial service at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 16, 2017.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images The Paramount Theater marquee bears the name of Heather Heyer.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, walks by a picture of her daughter after speaking at her memorial service.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Mourners gather inside the Paramount Theater.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Heather Heyer's father, Mark Heyer, speaks at her memorial service.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Mourners inside the Paramount Theater wear purple, as Heyer's family had requested. Purple was her favorite color.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters People line up to attend the memorial service.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Marcus Martin (center), who was injured in the same car attack that killed Heyer, leaves the memorial service.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Anna Quillon hands out purple pieces of cloth outside the memorial service.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images People wore stickers and ribbons to the memorial service.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A poster announcing the memorial service.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Mia Jones shows off the "NO H8" message written on her hands.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Outside the service, people carry guns to provide security in the event of far-right protesters.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A person tapes a note to the front door of a bookstore to announce that it will close during the memorial service for Heather Heyer.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images A man puts on a purple ribbon while waiting in line.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters People carry bats and shields to provide security.

America does not do a good job of tracking incidents of hate and bias. We need your help to create a database of such incidents across the country, so we all know what's going on. Tell us your story.