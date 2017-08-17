ADVERTISEMENT

We've been waiting with bated breath for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to announce their engagement (the signs are there, right?), but when — and if — if actually happens, it will be on the palace's terms.

According to People magazine, the news of a possible engagement won't come from a newspaper or magazine exclusive, it will come straight from Kensington Palace.

Before an announcement is made, only those who are very close to the Prince and the "Suits" actress will be made privy to the information — people who are trustworthy enough to not leak the information to the media.

There is, of course, royal precedent for this.

As People notes, in the early morning of Nov. 16, 2010, the palace announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton were engaged, after being together (for the most part) for eight years.

William actually proposed to Middleton that October during a private holiday in Kenya, so you can imagine that the couple wanted to wait to make the official announcement so they could tell close friends and family. It is, however, a foregone conclusion that the Queen already knew, as she must give permission to certain members of the Royal Family who want to marry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs following the announcement of their engagement, in the State Apartments of St James Palace on Nov. 16, 2010 in London.

After the announcement was made, Will and Kate — who became the Duchess of Cambridge after she married the prince — attended a photo call at St. James's Palace and did their first on-camera interview together.

Another way the couple kept their engagement secret was that Middleton didn't wear the famed ring William proposed with until the official photo call.

At the time, William and Catherine probably had very little say over how the announcement would be made, and if Harry and Meghan get engaged, they will most likely go through the same ordeal.

Actress Meghan Markle enters the 'Today Show' taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

However, before Harry asks for Meghan's hand in marriage, he will certainly have to ask for permission from his grandmother, according to the The Royal Marriages Act of 1772.

The act gives the monarch the right to veto the marriage of a member of their family, who is required to give formal consent to any family marriage in order to guard against those that could "diminish the status of the royal house."

Tomorrow's front page: Besotted Prince Harry wraps an arm around girlfriend Meghan Markle on romantic holiday for her 36th birthday pic.twitter.com/kf6VBiGMog — The Sun (@TheSun) August 4, 2017

We don't know whether the 36-year-old actress, who is currently vacationing with Harry, has met Queen Elizabeth II, but we can bet that Harry has talked up his girlfriend to his granny!

If you, like us, want to be up-to-date on the status of Harry and Meghan's relationship and whether they'll take the next step towards marriage, keep an eye on the official royal Twitter feeds, @KensingtonRoyal, @RoyalFamily and @ClarenceHouse.

