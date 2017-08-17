'Vagina' Nails Are The Wacky New Beauty Trend Celebrating Femininity

Vaginas aren't as appreciated as much as they should be, but a new beauty trend could change all that.
According to Café Mom, women are celebrating their vaginas by painting vulvas on their nails, making it the next big trend in nail art.
Using the hashtag #vaginanails, Instagram users are sharing their designs, and we have to say, some of them are pretty creative — and graphic.
From abstract art to 3D designs to basic sketches, the impressive nail art below depicts vulvas in all shapes, colours and sizes.
Asa Bree, a nail artist at Finger Bang in Portland, is one of the women who jumped on the nail trend, Buzzfeed News reports.
After talking to a client about vagina-inspired nails, Bree studied medical models of vulvas online to create a realistic design. It then took her two hours to bring the nail art to life, complete with different shades for the lips and contours.
On Instagram, Bree shared a photo of her work, appropriately captioned, "✨ PUSSY✨POWER✨"
Overall, Bree received positive responses for her nail art, however, there were some Instagram users who deemed the nails "gross" and "unnecessary."
"I'm not ashamed of being a female in any way, however I find these unnecessary," one commented. "I wouldn't want to see a bunch of penises and scrotums on someone's nails either. Some things just shouldn't be nail art imo."
In response, Bree told Buzzfeed News, "It's a female body part, and I don't think it's anything to be ashamed of."
"It's definitely a conversation piece that focuses the light on so many issues," she added. "From art, women's rights, acceptance, self-love, and learning to love another person for who they are and not what you want them to be."
Bree is certainly right. The vagina is often associated with negative things, such as weakness, and even has a slew of horrible nicknames that paint the vagina in a derogatory light. And on top of all that, women often feel ashamed of their nether region because they aren't sure what a "normal" vagina should look like (hint: everyone's is normal).
So a beauty trend that celebrates the uniqueness of this body part is one we can get behind, no matter how wacky it is!
Surprisingly, this isn't the first time we've seen vagina-inspired nail art. Romper notes that "tampon nails" started trending as recently as July thanks to conceptual artist Annelies Hofmeyr, who created the nails in order to help normalize menstruation.
Clearly getting creative with your nail art is one way to make a statement.
