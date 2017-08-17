'Vagina' Nails Are The Wacky New Beauty Trend Celebrating Femininity

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaginas aren't as appreciated as much as they should be, but a new beauty trend could change all that.

According to Café Mom, women are celebrating their vaginas by painting vulvas on their nails, making it the next big trend in nail art.

Using the hashtag #vaginanails, Instagram users are sharing their designs, and we have to say, some of them are pretty creative — and graphic.

From abstract art to 3D designs to basic sketches, the impressive nail art below depicts vulvas in all shapes, colours and sizes.

A post shared by DANIELLE WENGER (@pouncing_paws) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:44am PST

A post shared by Rosemarie Romero 💅🌹 🔮 (@porn_nails) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:31am PST

A post shared by Adrienne Wiest (@mmetrashheap) on Jul 30, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

A post shared by FINGER BANG (@fingerbangportland) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

A post shared by Simone Ejstrup (@simoneejstrup) on Mar 14, 2015 at 2:36am PDT

A post shared by DEVIN 👽💅 The NAILiEN (@nailz_by_dev) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

A post shared by Katrina (@katrinamarieee) on May 4, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

A post shared by #naturalnails (@justimaginenails) on Nov 7, 2014 at 10:30am PST

Asa Bree, a nail artist at Finger Bang in Portland, is one of the women who jumped on the nail trend, Buzzfeed News reports.

After talking to a client about vagina-inspired nails, Bree studied medical models of vulvas online to create a realistic design. It then took her two hours to bring the nail art to life, complete with different shades for the lips and contours.

On Instagram, Bree shared a photo of her work, appropriately captioned, "✨ PUSSY✨POWER✨"

A post shared by Asa Bree (@asabree) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Overall, Bree received positive responses for her nail art, however, there were some Instagram users who deemed the nails "gross" and "unnecessary."

"I'm not ashamed of being a female in any way, however I find these unnecessary," one commented. "I wouldn't want to see a bunch of penises and scrotums on someone's nails either. Some things just shouldn't be nail art imo."

In response, Bree told Buzzfeed News, "It's a female body part, and I don't think it's anything to be ashamed of."

"It's definitely a conversation piece that focuses the light on so many issues," she added. "From art, women's rights, acceptance, self-love, and learning to love another person for who they are and not what you want them to be."

Bree is certainly right. The vagina is often associated with negative things, such as weakness, and even has a slew of horrible nicknames that paint the vagina in a derogatory light. And on top of all that, women often feel ashamed of their nether region because they aren't sure what a "normal" vagina should look like (hint: everyone's is normal).

Women often feel ashamed of their nether region because they aren't sure what a "normal" vagina should look like (hint: everyone's is normal).

So a beauty trend that celebrates the uniqueness of this body part is one we can get behind, no matter how wacky it is!

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time we've seen vagina-inspired nail art. Romper notes that "tampon nails" started trending as recently as July thanks to conceptual artist Annelies Hofmeyr, who created the nails in order to help normalize menstruation.

A post shared by Annelies Hofmeyr (@wit_myt) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

Clearly getting creative with your nail art is one way to make a statement.