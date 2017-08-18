ADVERTISEMENT

So you have an opinion on the fact that Brigitte Macron is 24 years older than her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron? Get over it.

In a new interview with French Elle, Macron opens up about how she's dealt with the criticism for the age gap between her and her husband, revealing that her own happiness was more important than society's sexist views on women when she began dating him.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and wife wife Brigitte Macron (R) leave the Elysee Palace on July 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

"There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices," she told the magazine (via Glamour's translation). "And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it's insignificant. Of course, we have breakfast together — me and my wrinkles, him with his youth — but it's like that."

It's widely known that Macron met her future husband while teaching drama at his high school, but the 64-year-old has mostly kept quiet about her private life — until now.

"If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life," she continued. "I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live 'this love,' as Prévert used to say, to be fully happy."

If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life.

Speaking about the close scrutiny her 10-year marriage received during France's election, Macron said, "I ended by telling myself, OK, I do not take it well, but I have to deal with it. After, it will pass."

After Emmanuel Macron, 39, won the election, he spoke out against the misogyny and ageism he and Brigitte faced.

"If I had been 20 years older than my wife, nobody would have thought for a single second that I couldn't be [an intimate partner]," he told Le Parisen. "It's because she is 20 years older than me that lots of people say, 'This relationship can't be tenable.'"

If I had been 20 years older than my wife, nobody would have thought for a single second that I couldn't be [an intimate partner].

For comparison, President Donald Trump is also 24 years old than his wife, first lady Melania Trump, yet you don't hear anyone questioning their marriage because of their age gap. (We have a lot more important things to complain about regarding him, tbh.)

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets U.S First Lady Melania Trump while his wife Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

But speaking of Trump (sigh), he also put Brigitte Macron in an uncomfortable position when, after meeting in France earlier this summer, he made his interaction with her all about her appearance, telling her, "You're in such good shape...beautiful."

Listen up, peeps: Neither Brigitte, nor any woman, for that matter, want your unsolicited, sexist opinions on their body and their marriage.