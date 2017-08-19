All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Thousands Stand Up To Racism In Vancouver; Protest Against Anti-Immigration Rally

    The city's got heart. And strong sign game.

    08/19/2017 21:49 EDT | Updated 36 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    Signs are placed on a police car as thousands of people gather outside Vancouver City Hall as alt-right protesters and anti-racism protesters take part in opposing rallies in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday August 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    VANCOUVER — They showed up at Vancouver's city' hall to take a stand against racism and hate. And they kept showing up. Until there were thousands.

    About 4,000 people joined a rally that was a counter-protest to a planned anti-immigration rally dubbed "WCAI Canada/CAP rally" according to Global News. Several speakers from anti-immigration and anti-Muslim groups were slated to speak on Saturday.

    But what wasn't accounted for was an opposition crowd so large that a busy road in the area had to be closed to vehicle traffic.

    Reports say the anti-racism rally greatly outnumbered the original planned rally, which had only a couple dozen attendees listed on the now-defunct Facebook page, CTV News said.

    So, love, diversity and acceptance stood strong. And it brought signage.

    Signs reading "live with love" and "diversity = strength" were spotted throughout the packed crowd, and rally speakers talked about tolerance and the need for a more inclusive society.

    Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson told those gathered that the city will not stand for hatred or inequality:

    But there's work still to be done to spread the message of understanding, he said.

    A handful of individuals opposing the anti-racism protesters showed up and were quickly ushered away by police when verbal confrontations appeared as though they could become physical. Police said five arrests were made for Breach of the peace.

    But the other few thousand kept standing. And Vancouver was proud.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    Also on HuffPost Canada:

    MORE:British Columbianewsvancouvervancouver anti-immigration rallyvancouver anti-racism rallyvancouver protest