The solar eclipse at it maximum as viewed in Toronto on Aug. 21, 2017.

Once every 18 months or so, as the Earth, moon, and sun perform a cosmic ballet, something spectacular happens. The moon passes directly in front of the sun, and from certain places on Earth, day becomes night.

This is a total solar eclipse. Though they happen quite regularly, they are only visible from any given location about once every 375 years.

Canadians got to glimpse a partial eclipse on Monday, while much of the United States was treated to the aforementioned total solar eclipse.

The moon covers the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Victoria on Aug. 21, 2017.

Lens flare creates ghost images in this view of a partial solar eclipse from the Spark Science Centre in Calgary, on Aug. 21, 2017.

A set of binoculars is used backwards to project the moon passing in front of the sun onto a piece of paper during a partial solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 in Chelsea, Que.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from North Vancouver, B.C. on Aug. 21, 2017.

The Aug. 21, 2017 partial solar eclipse at it maximum as viewed in Toronto.

A steaming pot shows the partial solar eclipse in its shadows in Toronto on Aug. 21, 2017.