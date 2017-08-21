The solar eclipse at it maximum as viewed in Toronto on Aug. 21, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once every 18 months or so, as the Earth, moon, and sun perform a cosmic ballet, something spectacular happens. The moon passes directly in front of the sun, and from certain places on Earth, day becomes night.
This is a total solar eclipse. Though they happen quite regularly, they are only visible from any given location about once every 375 years.
Canadians got to glimpse a partial eclipse on Monday, while much of the United States was treated to the aforementioned total solar eclipse.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements.
Learn more