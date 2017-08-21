ADVERTISEMENT

It's an outdated stereotype that men are more into sex than women, and a new, albeit small, study confirms what women have known for eons: they love getting it on.

In fact, according to research conducted by Voucher Codes Pro, almost 60 per cent of women want more sex than their partner does.

The research was part of an ongoing study into Britons' relationships, after it was found that there was a rise in online searches for lingerie and adult toy discounts, reports Metro.

The survey questioned 2,383 Britons aged 18 and over (yes, the age group is large and we don't know how many middle-aged and seniors were involved) who said they were in long-term committed relationships.

Researchers found that 59 per cent of women said they wanted more sex from their relationship, compared to 41 per cent of men.

In addition, 21 per cent of couples reported that they argue about not having enough sex, while 34 per cent said that a "lack of adventurousness" in the bedroom was a huge problem in the relationship.

Other reasons that were given for having less sex included thinking that your partner was a lazy lover (32 per cent) and having different likes and dislikes (20 per cent).

Participants were also asked what they missed most about the "honeymoon phase" of their relationship, with 36 per cent saying "We did more spontaneous things together" and 33 per cent said "We bickered/argue a lot less."

But would a lack of sex in a relationship make a woman more likely to cheat?

As The Independent reports, studies suggest that men cheat more than women, but Michèle Binswanger, a Swiss journalist and author of Cheating: A Handbook for Women, says women are socially conditioned to cheat far less than men.

"Women are known to be more sensitive to social pressure than men and there has always been more pressure on proper sexual behaviour on women," she told The Independent.

"Also they traditionally had fewer opportunities because they were more likely to stay at home with the kids," she added.

However, as attitudes about female sexuality has changed, so have women's thoughts about what a relationship should look like.

"Today women have higher expectations about their sex life than 40 years ago, they want to experiment and are generally more independent," Binswanger said, adding that she found that the majority of women who cheated on their partners had been feeling frustrated, not only with their relationship but with their life in general.

"Many felt undesired, unheard or just unhappy, so they started looking for excitement," Binswanger said.

If you aren't satisfied with your sex life, talk to your partner about it. Maybe you (or they) feel neglected, too tired or busy, or just bored. Communication is key with any relationship, and if you aren't talking about it, the worse any problem can get.

Here are some ways to initiate sex with your partner and tips for people who feel they're too busy to have sex.

