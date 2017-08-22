The Justin Trudeau butter sculpture can be seen at the Canadian National Exhibition until Sept. 4, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's likeness has been immortalized in comic books, novelty t-shirts and bobbleheads.

You can now add butter sculpture to that list. A dairy likeness of the PM cuddling two baby pandas is on display at Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition.

The sculpture was inspired by this viral-worthy moment of Trudeau meeting two panda cubs at the Toronto Zoo in 2016:

Today I had the pleasure to unveil the names of @TheTorontoZoo's panda cubs! Say hello to Jia Panpan & Jia Yueyue: pic.twitter.com/iFCAlID7bc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 7, 2016

While we're no art critics, this piece doesn't seem to capture Trudeau's likeness very well. Then again, our expertise with 'sculpting' butter is limited to putting it on toast, so who are we to judge?

Here's a butter better look at the sculpture. What do you think?

Toronto Zoo panda cubs Jia Panpan, Jia Yueyue and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in butter form.

The sculptures were created by artists David Salazar, Olenka Kleban, Laird Henderson and Bailey Henderson and will be on display until September 4th.

Butter sculpting is an art form with a long and noble past and has been a tradition at the CNE since the 1950s. In 2012, a butter sculpture of scandal-plagued former Toronto mayor Rob Ford made plenty of headlines.

This year the artists are exploring the theme 'Wild in the 6' — aka. animals that made the news. Which explains why you'll also see a pretty impressive capybara and a butter-likeness of the IKEA monkey next to the buttery prime minister.

I can't believe it's not the IKEA monkey! A butter sculpture of the infamous monkey is on display at the CNE.

A capybara butter sculpture at the CNE.

