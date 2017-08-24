Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a commemoration ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, on April 9, 2017. (REUTERS/Philippe Huguen/POOL)

There's been a lot of talk lately about the Royal Family, thanks largely to the impending anniversary of Diana's death, with August 31, 2017 marking 20 years since she died.

And all that attention, it seems, is not doing the heir to the throne any favours.

In a recent poll conducted by YouGov in the U.K., Prince Charles' popularity had dropped significantly since 2013, with only 36 per cent believing he'd made a positive contribution to the family, compared to 60 per cent at the last poll, reports the Mirror.

The distaste extends to his wife as well, as only 14 per cent of Brits support Camilla literally becoming Queen when Charles becomes King, with 39 per cent preferring the title of Princess Consort instead.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in a ceremony officially designating the Queen's Entrance at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, July 1, 2017. (REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

But an even more nefarious option has cropped up recently as rumours of the Queen's potential abdication of the throne indicated the title of Your Majesty might pass over Charles entirely and land on Prince William's head.

Not. Gonna. Happen.

Prince Charles greets Prince William ahead of a ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commisions's Tyne Cot Cemetery on July 31, 2017 in Belgium. (Photo by Darren Staples - Pool /Getty Images)

As People magazine notes, the Queen does not have the power to "give" the throne to anyone, let alone pick and choose among her own family. Britain's Act of Settlement, established in 1701, was created amidst concern about royal heirs, and primarily states that the crown must pass to a Protestant, and specifically, not a Catholic.

But most relevantly to this situation, it also states that the the throne goes to "the heirs of the body of Your Majesty," and in this case, that is Prince Charles, and no one else.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour, on June 11, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Zak Hussein - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

However, changes have been made to British succession laws somewhat recently. The Succession to the Crown Act 2013 not only allows the first child born to the King or Queen, regardless of gender, to become the monarch, but also for that person to marry a Roman Catholic, if they so choose.

But as for who's next in line? It's exactly who you've always been told it is — Prince Charles. If he decides to abdicate, well, that's another question altogether, but we're not holding our breath for the royals' longest-serving heir to do that anytime soon.

