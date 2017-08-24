Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a charity boxing event in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2017.

Resistance was futile for the prime minister on Wednesday, after he stepped inside a Montreal boxing ring and threw out a joke about him being shirtless.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the crowd gathered around the ring at the charity boxing match that prior to the event, his wife gave him three rules on how to behave. He jokingly called them "Sophie's rules."

"No matter how buff and beefy everyone is here, under no circumstances am I to take off my shirt," Trudeau said. "I am prime minister now. And I have to be responsible and respectable."

Watch video of Trudeau making his shirtless joke:

The other two rules Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau gave her famous spouse were to not swear and to not join in the boxing fun.

Trudeau appeared ringside for most of the event, standing in Ali Nestor's corner, playing the role of coach. Five years earlier, it was Nestor who coached Trudeau for his famous bout with Sen. Patrick Brazeau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, jokes around with ring announcer Ainslie Bien-Aime during a charity boxing event in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau coaches in the corner with boxer Ali Nestor during a charity event in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on during a charity boxing event in Montreal on Aug. 23, 2017.

But getting back to Trudeau's penchant for making swift self-deprecating jabs about his shirtless body, it's a wisecrack the prime minister has made before.

In June, while speaking to at a New York Times event in Toronto, Trudeau responded to a question about whether or not a photo of him running by a group of Vancouver prom-goers was staged.

Instead of saying yes or no, Trudeau gave a play by play of what he said to his photographer who was jogging with him on the Seawall that day. "And I'm like, 'OK watch, I'm going to fake — take off my shirt,'" he said.

It's all in response to the shirtless summer of 2016, when the prime minister was photographed without a top twice in two separate private outings.

The first in a selfie after an Ontario family crossed paths with a shirtless Trudeau in Gatineau Park in Quebec. The second while holding a yellow surfboard in Tofino, B.C. with the top half of his wetsuit unzipped and around his waist.