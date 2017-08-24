ADVERTISEMENT

A woman's racist SkyTrain tirade against a Filipino couple is going viral after videos of the Monday incident began to circulate on social media.

Ashley Klassen posted one video showing the woman yelling at the couple to speak English and go back to the Philippines. Another passenger, a teenage boy, steps in to defend them.

"This is probably the most disgusting thing I've ever seen. Unfiltered Vancouver racism. Shout out to the kid up front," she wrote on Facebook.

"I was born and raised right here," the woman in the video said at one point, according to The Georgia Straight. "Go back to the f***ing Philippines."

Witnesses told CTV News the incident took place on the Millennium Line near Brentwood Town Centre.

Paula Correa, another passenger who recorded the rant, said the woman was angry because she thought the couple were speaking too loud.

Correa added the man apologized and explained it's normal for people to talk loudly in the Philippines.

Despite responding to the woman in English, the woman repeatedly tells the couple to learn English.

"Everything she was saying was ridiculous," Correa told the broadcaster.

Teen steps up to defend couple

The teenage boy who defended the pair in the video repeatedly told the woman to get off the train and leave the couple alone.

The woman turned on the boy and began to verbally attack him, calling him "a loser."

"You f***ing little boy...you think you're so big," she says in the video.

The woman got off the train before transit authorities could intervene. But according to News 1130, she's known to police.

"She becomes extremely angry, uses her temper and does various things in the throes of her anger. There's no physical violence involved but it appears to be more verbal," Ann Drennan, of the Transit Police, told the radio station.

Correa also told News 1130 she and several other passengers apologized to the Filipino couple for the woman's behaviour.

