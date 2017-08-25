All The Ways In Which Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

With the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaching, it's only natural to think about all the ways her daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, channels the late princess.

From the time she was first photographed wearing Diana's sapphire engagement ring, to the moment she appeared outside the Lindo Wing carrying Prince George and wearing a polka-dot dress in homage to Will's mum, Kate Middleton has chosen much of her (public) wardrobe to pay tribute to Princess Di.

Prince WIlliam, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave St Mary's Hospital in London, UK after the birth of Prince George on July 23, 2013. (Photo by Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital with their first baby son, Prince William (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

But Kate's style isn't the only aspect of her life that's influenced by the late princess — the way she spends her time is as well.

Diana was known for her humanitarian work, and was patron or president of several organizations, including the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in London and the Royal Marsden Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of cancer.

She also supported Centrepoint, an organization that works with youth who are homeless, as well as The National AIDS Trust and The Leprosy Mission.

Princess Diana holding eight week old baby Tamara at the London Lighthouse, a centre for people affected by HIV and AIDS, in London, October 1996. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge, for her part, has become a patron of many charitable organizations, including Action on Addiction, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, and Place2Be, which "provides emotional and therapeutic services in primary and secondary schools, building children's resilience through talking, creative work and play."

