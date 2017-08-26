ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a lot of hats. His latest? A move-in volunteer at McMaster University, apparently.

Trudeau visited the Hamilton, Ont. university on Saturday, and was photographed carrying an assortment of items into a residence building, including a memory foam box and a blue bin, by his official photographer and others.

It seems he also helped two young undergrads, Shannon Kenny and Alex Gouveia, lug their stuff into their dorm room. And yes, of course the three of them posed for a selfie.

Not a bad start to the year (thanks for carrying my toiletries @JustinTrudeau) !!! #MacU pic.twitter.com/LPrB3VXbxX — Alex Gouveia (@alexgouveiaa) August 26, 2017

This is the latest act in Trudeau's everyman encounters with Canadians. Earlier this summer, he kayaked up to a family on the Niagara River in Ontario, and he later posed with some lucky newlyweds while kayaking in Victoria after he took a not-quite photogenic tumble.

It appears as though Trudeau's impromptu volunteering at McMaster was well-received by both the students and the university.

The school's Facebook post included a joke that he was "put [to work]" on campus.

soooo what are the odds that Justin Trudeau chooses to visit McMaster on the day I move in....... and decides to help unpack my car... #life — shans (@shannonakenny) August 26, 2017

