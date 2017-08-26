All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Justin Trudeau Visits McMaster University For Move-In Weekend And Lugs Some Boxes

    "Not a bad start to the year (thanks for carrying my toiletries @JustinTrudeau)!!!"

    08/26/2017 18:36 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Facebook/McMasterUniversity

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a lot of hats. His latest? A move-in volunteer at McMaster University, apparently.

    Trudeau visited the Hamilton, Ont. university on Saturday, and was photographed carrying an assortment of items into a residence building, including a memory foam box and a blue bin, by his official photographer and others.

    It seems he also helped two young undergrads, Shannon Kenny and Alex Gouveia, lug their stuff into their dorm room. And yes, of course the three of them posed for a selfie.

    This is the latest act in Trudeau's everyman encounters with Canadians. Earlier this summer, he kayaked up to a family on the Niagara River in Ontario, and he later posed with some lucky newlyweds while kayaking in Victoria after he took a not-quite photogenic tumble.

    It appears as though Trudeau's impromptu volunteering at McMaster was well-received by both the students and the university.

    The school's Facebook post included a joke that he was "put [to work]" on campus.

    MORE:hamiltonjustin trudeaujustin trudeau hamiltonjustin trudeau mcmasterjustin trudeau mcmaster move in dayjustin trudeau mcmaster universityjustin trudeau selfieParentsPolitics